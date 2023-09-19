In this short video, reporter Sharon Lurye discusses how parents can help their young children gather basic math skills.
Math is all around us. You don’t have to buy anything expensive or plan an activity in advance. It’s all about taking advantage of those spontaneous opportunities to ask your kids questions and help them learn.
The Math Problem
Sluggish growth in math scores for U.S. students began long before the pandemic, but the problem has snowballed into an education crisis. This back-to-school-season, the Education Reporting Collaborative, a coalition of eight newsrooms, will be documenting the enormous challenge facing our schools and highlighting examples of progress. The three-year-old Reporting Collaborative includes AL.com, The Associated Press, The Christian Science Monitor, The Dallas Morning News, The Hechinger Report, Idaho Education News, The Post and Courier in South Carolina, and The Seattle Times.
The Associated Press’ Sharon Lurye, Stephen Smith and Akira Kumamoto produced this video as part of The Math Problem, a series from The Education Reporting Collaborative exploring the math crisis facing schools and highlighting progress. The collaborative is a coalition of eight newsrooms whose members include AL.com, The Associated Press, The Christian Science Monitor, The Dallas Morning News, The Hechinger Report, Idaho Education News, The Post and Courier in South Carolina and The Seattle Times.
At The Hechinger Report, we publish thoughtful letters from readers that contribute to the ongoing discussion about the education topics we cover. Please read our guidelines for more information. We will not consider letters that do not contain a full name and valid email address. You may submit news tips or ideas here without a full name, but not letters.
By submitting your name, you grant us permission to publish it with your letter. We will never publish your email address. You must fill out all fields to submit a letter.