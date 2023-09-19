In this short video, reporter Sharon Lurye discusses how parents can help their young children gather basic math skills.

This story also appeared in The Associated Press

Math is all around us. You don’t have to buy anything expensive or plan an activity in advance. It’s all about taking advantage of those spontaneous opportunities to ask your kids questions and help them learn.

The Associated Press’ Sharon Lurye, Stephen Smith and Akira Kumamoto produced this video as part of The Math Problem, a series from The Education Reporting Collaborative exploring the math crisis facing schools and highlighting progress. The collaborative is a coalition of eight newsrooms whose members include AL.com, The Associated Press, The Christian Science Monitor, The Dallas Morning News, The Hechinger Report, Idaho Education News, The Post and Courier in South Carolina and The Seattle Times.

