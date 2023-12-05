I hear frequently from those in business that younger employees, directly out of K-12 or higher education, are looking for direction.

They want step-by-step guidance on how to tackle challenges.

That’s because some of today’s learners graduate without ever being required to process information, think critically or seek paths forward that are not explicitly spelled out for them.

The rigid structure of the traditional K-12 education system leaves little room for students to engage in real-world problem-solving scenarios. In many cases it stifles creativity and curiosity, discouraging students from questioning established norms or exploring alternative perspectives.

While curriculums vary across different regions and educational systems, in most cases a heavy emphasis on grades and standardized test scores prioritizes rote memorization over developing students’ capacity to analyze, synthesize and evaluate information critically and independently.

Students are not actively involved in shaping their learning journey. They should be. Our world presents increasingly complex challenges. Education must adapt so that it nurtures problem solvers and critical thinkers.

That’s why I’m a fan of personalized and competency-based learning environments, in which young people do learn these skills.

Related: Why a high-performing district is changing everything with competency-based learning

These environments encourage students to make important decisions about what, when and where they learn. Students assess their own strengths and weaknesses and set learning goals in partnership with their teachers.

Students are not pushed ahead until they have demonstrated competence, but can advance rapidly in areas in which they excel and delve deeper into subjects that interest them.

Teachers support and provide resources, but the responsibility for learning lies with each student.

When I was a school superintendent in Maine, the five cities and towns that comprised our learning community wanted assurances that graduates of our three high schools would be adequately prepared for college or career training opportunities after high school.

We set out to meet that challenge and better understand the extent to which personalized, competency-based learning could prepare our learners for an uncertain future.

What we learned is that when high school students develop the skills required for success in college or vocational training, they are more likely to pursue postsecondary education and opportunities.

Our world presents increasingly complex challenges. Education must adapt so that it nurtures problem solvers and critical thinkers.

In one of our high schools, postsecondary enrollment had become an area of particular community concern after students started showing less interest in postgraduate opportunities. Following full-scale implementation of a proficiency-based system in 2011, postsecondary enrollment increased to 71 percent by 2018, up from an average rate of 59 percent over the 10 years prior to the district’s shift to personalized, competency-based learning.

But the true indicator of impact came directly from students and their eventual professors. One professor reached out to tell me how impressed he was by the self-advocacy that students from our district demonstrated.

Since my time in Maine, personalized, competency-based learning has gained momentum as a transformative solution for equipping students with the skills and tools needed for navigating an ever-evolving future.

More educational institutions, both at the K-12 and higher education levels, have been using competency-based learning models. Every state now has policies on the books that provide the flexibility needed for more learner-centered approaches.

The recent announcement by the U.S. Department of Education calling on more states to innovate and pilot new approaches to assessment represents a significant shift toward innovation over compliance and signals that there will be more opportunities for collaboration between federal and state entities in building a new framework for the nation’s K-12 system.

But like all organizations, education institutions can be resistant to change.

Some schools or districts may not be fully aware of the flexible policies that exist or may feel uncertain about how to translate those policies into practice. Unclear guidance, conventional parental expectations and fear of reporting requirements can limit districts’ willingness to experiment with different teaching approaches.

As I witnessed firsthand in Maine, early adopters of student-centered learning practices will inevitably face a myriad of challenges as they endeavor to reshape a system deeply rooted in well-established cultural norms.

Related: OPINION: Post pandemic, it’s time for a bold overhaul of U.S. public education, starting now

Innovation carries inherent risks and often lacks established support networks, services and reporting structures. Resistance from educators, students and parents whose learners benefit from the status quo can quickly sideline well-positioned efforts to better support all learners.

Despite these challenges, I remain steadfast in my belief that embracing a more progressive educational approach is not merely an option; it’s a strategic imperative if we hope to nurture a generation ready to thrive in a dynamic and unpredictable world.

In a time when adaptability and mastery of diverse skills are paramount, competency-based learning transcends traditional education models.

By tailoring learning experiences to individuals’ strengths and preferred pace, personalized, competency-based learning not only fosters a deeper understanding of subjects but also cultivates independence and self-confidence.

Virgel Hammonds is chief learning officer at KnowledgeWorks, which partners with national policymakers and local learning communities to create learner-centered policies and practices. He previously served as superintendent of the RSU 2 school district in Maine.

This story about competency-based learning was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education. Sign up for Hechinger’s newsletter.

Related articles