A social studies classroom at Kingswood Regional High School in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. Credit: Vanessa Leroy for The Boston Globe
The Hechinger Report is a national nonprofit newsroom that reports on one topic: education. Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get stories like this delivered directly to your inbox.
A battle over New Hampshire’s “divisive concepts law” has been brewing in the state since 2021. The measure restricts instruction on topics that might leave students feeling inferior or superior based on race, gender, ethnicity, or another attribute, and also applies to training done by state agencies.
Earlier this year, state lawmakers proposed a repeal, eliciting more than 1,000 letters to the House Education Committee. The Hechinger Report, in partnership with The Boston Globe Magazine, analyzed a 264-letter sample to get a sense of both sides. Most (94 percent, or 248 letters) supported repeal, citing concerns such as a climate of fear among teachers and the worry that history couldn’t be taught fully and honestly. In 16 letters opposing the repeal, most argued there was a need to keep teachers from indoctrinating students in critical race theory (a legal concept not typically used in K-12 schools) and that only parents should teach children about political doctrine.
EXCERPTS FROM COMMENTS SUPPORTING REPEAL OF THE DIVISIVE CONCEPTS PROVISION:
EXCERPTS FROM COMMENTS OPPOSING REPEAL OF THE DIVISIVE CONCEPTS PROVISION:
This analysis about “divisive concepts” laws was produced by The Hechinger Report and the Boston Globe Magazine. Linda K. Wertheimer is an independent journalist and Hechinger contributor, and Cathy Ching is a Globe correspondent.
Related articles
The Hechinger Report provides in-depth, fact-based, unbiased reporting on education that is free to all readers. But that doesn't mean it's free to produce. Our work keeps educators and the public informed about pressing issues at schools and on campuses throughout the country. We tell the whole story, even when the details are inconvenient. Help us keep doing that.
At The Hechinger Report, we publish thoughtful letters from readers that contribute to the ongoing discussion about the education topics we cover. Please read our guidelines for more information. We will not consider letters that do not contain a full name and valid email address. You may submit news tips or ideas here without a full name, but not letters.
By submitting your name, you grant us permission to publish it with your letter. We will never publish your email address. You must fill out all fields to submit a letter.